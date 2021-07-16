NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Yara International (132/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Yara International ASA (Yara International) published on July 16, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Yara International has proposed the extraordinary dividend of NOK 20.00 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the proposal is approved, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Yara International (YAR, YARN). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1006762