Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
STARTSCHUSS: Neuer Spieler am Markt! Kupfer-Transformation löst massive Kurs-Explosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BL7F ISIN: NO0010208051 Ticker-Symbol: IU2 
Tradegate
16.07.21
11:35 Uhr
46,400 Euro
-1,480
-3,09 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,54046,58012:00
46,55046,56011:59
GlobeNewswire
16.07.2021 | 11:05
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Yara International (132/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Yara International
ASA (Yara International) published on July 16, 2021 and may be subject to
change. 

The Board of Directors of Yara International has proposed the extraordinary
dividend of NOK 20.00 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided
that the proposal is approved, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Yara
International (YAR, YARN). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1006762
YARA INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.