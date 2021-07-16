DJ Sberbank: Sberbank closes deal to sell Eurocement Group

July 16, 2021, Moscow Sberbank closes deal to sell Eurocement Group Sberbank has closed a deal to sell parent company Eurocement Group's shares and debt to OOO Mikhailovsky Kombinat Stroitelnykh Materialov (Mikhaylov Construction Materials Plant), which won the auction organized on the Russian Action house's electronic platform. The transaction was valued at RUB 161 bn. The deal will have a positive impact on the Group's financial performance and will be reflected in Sber Group's IFRS Report for Q3 2021. Unique in terms of size and structure, the transaction is unprecedented for the Russian market. It has been closed through an open and transparent market procedure during which its participants raised their bids over 40 times. Almost all leading consulting companies - KPMG M&A Russia, Deloitte, PwC, EY, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, and more - took part in the structuring of the deal at different stages of its preparation. # # # Press office media@sberbank.ru PJSC Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank's authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. The bank has a major distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, while its international operations - subsidiary banks, branches, and chapters - include the UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru. In 2020 Sberbank underwent a rebranding, offering financial and non-financial services of the bank and Sberbank Group to individual and corporate customers. Today, the Sber ecosystem is a raft of services for life and daily assistance in handling pressing everyday issues for individual customers and businesses. The Sber ecosystem website: www.sber.ru.

