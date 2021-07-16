Anzeige
Freitag, 16.07.2021

WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 
Tradegate
16.07.21
10:51 Uhr
13,900 Euro
+0,100
+0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80013,90011:51
13,80013,85011:51
Dow Jones News
16.07.2021 | 11:13
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sberbank: Sberbank closes deal to sell Eurocement Group

DJ Sberbank: Sberbank closes deal to sell Eurocement Group 

Sberbank (SBER) 
Sberbank: Sberbank closes deal to sell Eurocement Group 
16-Jul-2021 / 11:41 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                     July 16, 2021, Moscow 
 
 
Sberbank closes deal to sell Eurocement Group 
Sberbank has closed a deal to sell parent company Eurocement Group's shares and debt to OOO Mikhailovsky Kombinat 
Stroitelnykh Materialov (Mikhaylov Construction Materials Plant), which won the auction organized on the Russian Action 
house's electronic platform. The transaction was valued at RUB 161 bn. 
The deal will have a positive impact on the Group's financial performance and will be reflected in Sber Group's IFRS 
Report for Q3 2021. 
Unique in terms of size and structure, the transaction is unprecedented for the Russian market. It has been closed 
through an open and transparent market procedure during which its participants raised their bids over 40 times. Almost 
all leading consulting companies - KPMG M&A Russia, Deloitte, PwC, EY, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, and more - took 
part in the structuring of the deal at different stages of its preparation. 
 
# # # 
Press office 
media@sberbank.ru 
 
PJSC Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Holding almost one-third of 
aggregate Russian banking sector assets, Sberbank is the key lender to the national economy and one of the biggest 
deposit takers in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Finance of the 
Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of PJSC Sberbank owning 50% plus one voting share of the bank's 
authorized capital, with the remaining 50% minus one voting share held by domestic and international investors. 
Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. The bank has a major distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, 
while its international operations - subsidiary banks, branches, and chapters - include the UK, US, CIS, Central and 
Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. It holds general banking license No. 1481 dd. August 11, 2015, from 
the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the bank: www.sberbank.com (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru. 
In 2020 Sberbank underwent a rebranding, offering financial and non-financial services of the bank and Sberbank Group 
to individual and corporate customers. Today, the Sber ecosystem is a raft of services for life and daily assistance in 
handling pressing everyday issues for individual customers and businesses. The Sber ecosystem website: www.sber.ru. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:     SBER 
LEI Code:   549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 
Sequence No.: 117802 
EQS News ID:  1219577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2021 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
