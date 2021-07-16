Solar Energy Corp. of India has given developers until Sept. 3 to bid for 1.2 GW of solar projects that will be set up on a build-own-operate basis in the state of Karnataka.From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bids to build 1.2 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis in the Indian state of Karnataka. The projects are to be interconnected at two designated substations in Gadag and Koppal, with the capacity for each substation to be limited to 600 MW. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. The power will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...