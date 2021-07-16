Rapid test for reliable detection of Delta and Epsilon variants now CE marked

NG Biotech presents Ninonasal, the COVID-19 antigen self-test that's detecting Delta and Epsilon variants. Ninonasal has obtained the CE mark and can now be marketed across Europe.

The highly sensitive Ninonasal self-test is performed on nasal samples. Ninonasal's superior user friendliness supports the comfortable onsite testing, providing reliable results within minutes before leaving home. It even allows the testing of children under the supervision of adults.

Different from many other rapid tests, Ninonasal already confirmed its ability to detect the most important variants of concerns clinically in European hospitals. Its unique test design allows the detection of the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Epsilon variants. Therefore, Ninonasal represents a precious and widely accepted tool for easy and frequent testing to detect positive cases and interrupt infections chains.

Obtaining CE marking

The Ninonasal rapid test already proofed its performance since April 2021 under the special approval for home use from the French health authority. Now, with its CE mark for home use provided by a German notified body, it can be deployed in Europe within the framework of international distribution agreements.

In France, Ninonasal is assembled into kits and distributed by Boiron Laboratories in order to strengthen its "fully made in France" character.

Milovan Stankov-Pugès, CEO of NG Biotech, says:

"Facing non-standardized local registration processes and products of doubtful quality and origin, distributors and public institutions across Europe were approaching us for help. With Ninonasal, we did not just launch another rapid antigen test. It's a solution for all those who understood that there is finally nothing more expensive than a cheap COVID test

About NG Biotech

Founded by a pioneer of the rapid test industry in 2012, NG Biotech is a French family owned company designing and manufacturing innovative in vitro diagnostic tools suitable for decision making in medical emergencies, in the laboratory and at the bedside.

NG Biotech innovation capabilities are powered by an expert R&D team backed by public-private scientific collaborations e.g. with the CEA (the French key player in technological research) and with multiple hospitals across Europe. NG Biotech proposes rapid tests in three main areas: Antimicrobial Resistance, Infectious Disease (COVID-19 tests) and Women's health (blood pregnancy self-tests). Our products are available in more than 70 countries, including Europe, USA and China.

