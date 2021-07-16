The U.S. Department of Energy has released $20 million in funding to solicit participation in a consortium of leaders, organized by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, that will focus on thin-film cadmium telluride module development.From pv magazine USA The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the U.S. Department of Energy are soliciting leaders of companies and research institutes to join a consortium of cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film photovoltaic advancement, with submissions due in the coming days. The CdTe Accelerator Program, announced this March, has a mission to form ...

