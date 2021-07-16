- (PLX AI) - Atlas Copco Q2 orders SEK 32,529 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 5,924 million vs. estimate SEK 6,051 million
- • Q2 revenue SEK 27,534 million vs. estimate SEK 27,651 million
- • Q2 pretax profit SEK 5,872 million vs. estimate SEK 5,989 million
- • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.75
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 6,026 million vs. estimate SEK 6,052 million
- • Atlas Copco expects that the customers' business activity level will remain at the high current level
