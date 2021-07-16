Environmental communications agency Browning Environmental Communications joins BT, Ericsson and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in partnering with We Don't Have Time

Today climate action social network We Don't Have Time announces its 100th Climate Dialogue partner, just 12 months since the first sign-up.

The 100th partner has been named as Browning Environmental Communications (BEC), the world's leading environmental communications agency, which operates worldwide from offices in Bonn, London, and New York City.

BEC uses communications to accelerate the transformation of the world to a sustainable future. Their clients have included UN organizations like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), NGOs such as CDP and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and companies from the FORTUNE 500 to rapidly growing cleantechs. BEC has been behind many agenda-setting initiatives, including the Nature4Climate initiative, and the Peoples' Climate Vote.

Peter Browning, CEO of Browning Environmental Communications, said: "We've worked for years to promote solutions to environmental challenges, alongside green leaders, activists and consumers from all over the world. We're delighted that they now have a global home at We Don't Have Time. We look forward to continuing the conversation with them on this unique platform."

Ingmar Rentzhog, CEO and founder of We Don't Have Time, says:

"To make real impact, taking climate action is not enough. You also have to communicate it and inspire others to follow. Browning Environmental Communications is an agency that truly understands the importance of this. We are very happy to have them on board as our new partner."

ABOUT

Browning Environmental Communications is a full-service communications agency working exclusively with government agencies, intergovernmental organizations, companies, NGOs and institutes that are making a positive impact on climate change and the natural world.

We Don't Have Time is a social network for everyone who wants to be a part of the solution to the climate crisis. The power of many enables us to influence businesses, politicians and business leaders.

Among its 100 partners are Ericsson, BT, UNDP, Nordic Co-operation, SME Climate Hub and The Exponential Roadmap Initiative.

