Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises RedBox+ on Its Acquisition by BELFOR Franchise Group

Latest Boxwood transaction continues its status as a premier mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor for leading franchise brands

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of RedBox+ to BELFOR Franchise Group (BFG), the world's largest residential and commercial services franchise group.

Boxwood Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida, was the sell-side advisor to RedBox+ during the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal marks Boxwood's fourth transaction of 2021 and the third home services transaction of the year. Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Director Brian Alas and Associate Dan Martinson led the process.

RedBox+ is a leading waste management and rental company that delivers patented, portable dumpsters and toilets to commercial, industrial and residential projects. With nearly 300 franchise units nationwide, RedBox+'s patented 2-in-1 roll-off container comes with both a dumpster and a portable restroom. This unique offering provides construction, renovation, and restoration companies with a simple solution to keep their job sites clean, efficient and compliant with OSHA requirements as well as national and local regulations. Current and future RedBox+ franchise owners will benefit from the strong support team and systems at BFG.

Josh Skolnick, former CEO of RedBox+, said "With the backing of BFG, this transaction was ideal for our franchisees, providing them with unmatched support to help them continue to grow their businesses. I would also like to thank the Boxwood team for enabling our team to find the right partner for the business moving forward. This is my second transaction with the Boxwood team and their deep knowledge of the franchising space continues to deliver results."

"RedBox+ offers a unique waste management solution service and provides an outstanding franchise opportunity in an area of high demand," said Patrick Galleher. "RedBox+'s services are an ideal fit for BFG's diverse portfolio of commercial and residential cleaning and restoration franchise brands. We are very pleased to bring the two groups together with this transaction."

Chase Stuart, Craig Ganter with Ice Miller LP and Joe Dunn, David Allsman with Fisher Zucker LLC served as legal counsel for RedBox+.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Behan

kbehan@919marketing.com

919-459-3595

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655770/Boxwood-Partners-Advises-RedBox-on-Its-Acquisition-by-BELFOR-Franchise-Group