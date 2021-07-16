Anzeige
Freitag, 16.07.2021
STARTSCHUSS: Neuer Spieler am Markt! Kupfer-Transformation löst massive Kurs-Explosion aus!
WKN: A0JK0D ISIN: GB00B104RS51 
Frankfurt
16.07.21
08:02 Uhr
6,150 Euro
+0,050
+0,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
16.07.2021 | 14:16
Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): It's an all-time high

Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG): It's an all-time high 
16-Jul-2021 / 12:45 GMT/BST 
Hardman & Co Research: It's an all-time high 
City of London has announced its final trading update for FY'21. The year has shown dramatic progress. The merger with 
Karpus has been complemented by strong markets, boosting FUM substantially. FUM finished the year at USD11.45bn, a 26% 
increase from the USD5.50bn CLIM had a year ago plus USD3.58bn from Karpus when the merger took place in October. The 
benefits of strong markets have been offset by steady outflows from rebalancing and redemptions but boosted by 
outperformance across the strategies. The net result is the FUM increase is somewhat behind market movements. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/its-an-all-time-high/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1219635 16-Jul-2021 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2021 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
