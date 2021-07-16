New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - Investing in today's financial markets can be confusing and challenging for even the most informed investors. The pandemic has taken a considerable bite out of savings for many Americans. Making a smart recovery will mean understanding the nuances of the ever-shifting markets. This is especially true for the average investor as well as HENRYs, retiree's and middle market investors.

Key Takeaways:

Newly launched website, TKSmartworth aims to provide up-to-the minute information on the latest topics in finance to help investors seek accurate information and insights in a one-source user-friendly format.

Developed by finance expert, Tom Kutzen, TKSmartworth shares a highly informed view of the capital markets, finance issues and financial literacy based on thirty years of experience in the financial markets, working with family offices, managing bank portfolios, risk and product development.

The website is developed for general audiences as an educational tool. Unlike many financial sites, it is not intended to offer specific financial advice and is not connected with any brokerage firm, bank or other financial institution.

ABOUT TOM KUTZEN:

Tom has more than thirty years of experience in many markets, managing banks, portfolios, risk and product development. He has established new markets in emerging countries, served as a consultant for countries in developing markets, advised financial institutions, developed and defeased financing for public housing, built new capital markets in Asia, served on the Asset and Liability Committee for banks, managed risk desks and portfolios. Blending the experience of Treasury management in banking, risk management and economic theory with a focus on finance to improve capital markets, Tom has made a direct and positive impact on both emerging and developed economies.

Tom is now sharing his years of experience in the capital markets with individuals and organizations outside the financial services industry to help them develop the skills necessary to further their own financial education and economic success.

