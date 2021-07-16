The battery system, which is aimed at increased self-consumption, can handle a maximum DC input power of 18 kW and 1000 V.From pv magazine Germany German storage system manufacturer Hager has unveiled two lithium-ion batteries with capacities of 5.8 and 11.6 kWh, respectively. Although the company calls the devices "flow energy storage systems," the two batteries have nothing to do with the flow battery technology. In its view, "flow" refers rather to the ability to record energy flows in one's own home and to steer them optimally in the energy management controller. In addition, the storage ...

