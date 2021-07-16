Todd Shapiro asked to Moderate Panel with Other Psychedelic Industry Leaders on July 20, 2021

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market in the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that its CEO and Director, Todd Shapiro, will be participating at the upcoming Psytech Summit.

Todd will showcase his expert hosting skills, as he will moderate a panel session titled "Setting up Shop: Geo-opportunities and Challenges in Building a Psychedelic Company," featuring Compass Pathways President, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder Lars Wilde, and MindMed CEO Robert Barrow.

Later during the Summit, Todd will have a candid interview with Red Light Holland's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Sarah Hashkes, in a fireside chat on "The Role of Technology and Education in Decriminalizing Nature & Providing Responsible Access to Psilocybin."

Bruce Linton, Chair of the Company's Advisory Board and expected Chairman of the HighBrid Lab board of directors will also take part in a session titled "Mergers, Funding, and Valuations: Analysis and Prediction in Psychedelic Markets."

"It's an honour to be asked to moderate other Industry Leaders," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "As you know, I've always considered our company to be the most progressive in the space with our approach to provide natural-occurring access now, via technology, education, information and responsible use. Psytech will be a great place for us to share this 'rec and tech' vision, update the world on Red Light Holland's progress to date, while having healthy discussions about the future of the sector as a whole."

Information on Psytech Summit can be found at https://psytechglobal.com/summit/. or on Red Light Holland's verified Twitter account www.twitter.com/RedLightHolland where a special promo code will be shared for savings on premium access to the event.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to: information regarding the Company's ability, including Todd Shapiro, Sarah Hashkes, and Bruce Linton to show up to the Psytech Virtual Conference due to unforeseen circumstances, such as technical difficulties, illness like COVID-19 or other unforeseen issues, information regarding the Company's ability to complete the previously announced merger with Creso Pharma, the ability of the Company to accelerate its growth profile following the completion of the merger with Cresco Pharma, the anticipated benefits and synergies of the merger with Creso Pharma.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the ability of Red Light Holland to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the psychedelics industry in general such as operational risks in growing, competition, incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals,

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Red Light Holland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90444