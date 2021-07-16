Anzeige
Freitag, 16.07.2021
STARTSCHUSS: Neuer Spieler am Markt! Kupfer-Transformation löst massive Kurs-Explosion aus!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Elos Medtech AB tas bort / The observation status for Elos Medtech AB is removed (147/21)

Den 11 juni 2021 gavs aktierna i Elos Medtech AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus
med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från EM Intressenter AB
till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Idag, den 16 juli 2021, offentliggjorde EM Intressenter AB ett pressmeddelande
med det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen
för aktierna i Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN-kod SE0000120776, orderboks-ID
947) ska tas bort. 

On June 11, 2021, the shares in Elos Medtech AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover bid from EM Intressenter
AB to the shareholders in the Company. 

Today, July 16, 2021, EM Intressenter AB published a press release with
information on the outcome of the public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN code SE0000120776, order
book ID 947) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
