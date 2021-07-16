Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Elos Medtech AB tas bort / The observation status for Elos Medtech AB is removed (147/21)

Den 11 juni 2021 gavs aktierna i Elos Medtech AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från EM Intressenter AB till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Idag, den 16 juli 2021, offentliggjorde EM Intressenter AB ett pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN-kod SE0000120776, orderboks-ID 947) ska tas bort. On June 11, 2021, the shares in Elos Medtech AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover bid from EM Intressenter AB to the shareholders in the Company. Today, July 16, 2021, EM Intressenter AB published a press release with information on the outcome of the public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Elos Medtech AB (ELOS B, ISIN code SE0000120776, order book ID 947) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB