LiveAnnouncer.com: Announcing the Launch of the Live Announcer Website

LiveAnnouncer.com Was Created with the Needs of Meeting Planners and Event Producers in Mind

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Tony Pasquale, an award-winning voice talent, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Live Announcer website that will help professionals easily reach and hire him for events.

To check out the new website, please visit https://liveannouncer.com/.

As a spokesperson for Live Announcer noted, the website was created with two key target audiences in mind: meeting planners and event producers.

Professionals from both of these industries tend to be hard working, creative, extremely organized and very skilled in what they do. They also feel immense pressure to pull off flawless meetings and events, that often take months or even years to plan.

"The last thing they want is to see all that hard work go to waste because they hired the wrong announcer who messes up the feel or timing, or both, on the day of the event," the spokesperson noted, adding that unfortunately, it can be difficult to find and hire a live event announcer or awards announcer who "gets it," and has the experience in hosting a live event.

This knowledge, combined with a desire to help the live show and event industry, inspired the launch of LiveAnnouncer.com, which speaks directly to meeting planners and event producers.

"LiveAnnouncer.com is a way to showcase the founder's experience as a live announcer, as well as someone who came from the industry," the spokesperson noted. In addition, the website will strive to give potential clients some comfort in knowing they are hiring an experienced announcer that will collaborate with them for their meeting, convention, event, awards show, gala, competition, or whatever event they are planning.

The founder of LiveAnnouncer.com understands how mission-critical the cues and script are and how important it is to keep event sponsors happy. He is also an authority in the industry, and will bring his 15 years of experience in producing live events and 12 years as an award-winning voice talent to give not only the voice his clients need, but the peace of mind they deserve.

About LiveAnnouncer.com:

LiveAnnouncer.com is a new website that was created by award-winning voice talent Tony Pasquale.

Media Contact:

Tony Pasquale

go@liveannouncer.com

www.liveannouncer.com

1-877-738-6423

SOURCE: LiveAnnouncer.com





