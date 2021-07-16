Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - Here To Serve Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its corporate advising arm Executive Industries has been retained by Firma Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: FRMA) for corporate advising and marketing services. The contract is for one year starting July 15, 2021 and provides the Company with 2.5 million shares of common stock of FRMA.

According to Paul Riss, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, "We are pleased to work with FRMA, which has several projects that focus on creating a sustainable future. We believe their carbon-neutral products are valuable and socially responsible. We expect the FRMA stock will become another asset in our portfolio that will achieve significant value."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. In additional to mineral rights, holdings in public company securities and a 15% interest in Kaiyon Biotech Inc., it has two wholly owned subsidiaries. ICF Industries Inc. offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. It helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions. Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck- Ottaway properties located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Timmins mining camp lies at the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, platinum-group metals, and industrial minerals such as talc. Fortune believes its projects have substantial gold and nickel potential.

For more information:

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

