Following the KingsIsle transaction in January 2021, Media and Games Invest (MGI) has announced a second transformational deal - the cash acquisition of Smaato (a mobile-first adtech platform) for €140m, 10.7x FY21e EBITDA. The transaction adds scale to MGI's existing adtech platform, Verve, and brings new capabilities, particularly in mobile web and web programmatic advertising. Smaato's adj. EBITDA margin (FY20: 25%) will significantly strengthen Verve's margins (FY20: 9%). Management has raised the group's FY21 revenue guidance to €234-254m and adj. EBITDA guidance to €65-70m. At the midpoint, the implied valuation of 16.1x EV/FY21 adj. EBITDA remains in line with peers, despite superior growth. The transaction is to be funded from existing cash resources and expected to complete in Q321, with €12.7m held over and payable in March 2022. Leverage remains within management's target range of 2-3x adj. EBITDA.

