Hiru Corp.: HIRU CORPORATION - Acquisition of Salome Water and Ice

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Hiru Corporation (OTC PINK:HIRU), a Georgia corporation ("HIRU" or the "Company"), has completed the acquisition of Salome Water and Ice, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("Salome Water and Ice"), which owns and operates a full-service ice manufacturing and water purification facility located in Salome, Arizona which has been in production since 2006.

The Company acquired Salome Water and Ice pursuant to an equity exchange agreement executed on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to this Agreement, the Company acquired all outstanding equity of Salome Water and Ice, making it a wholly owned subsidiary, in exchange for 25,000,000 shares of Common Stock (Restricted) of the Company.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO the Company), states…" We are pleased to announce that we have closed our second acquisition, Salome Water and Ice. While it is not as large a facility as AZ Custom Bottled Water, it is a good example of the type of facility we are looking to acquire as part of our industry roll up plan in the State of Arizona and the Southwest. It has been in operation for 15 years, has a steady local and business client base, and did over $600,000 USD in revenues the last fiscal year. Salome Water and Ice is the only pure water and ice facility within 75 miles of its location and also serves seasonal harvest in its immediate vicinity. Again, it met our simple acquisition criteria: seasoned operations, cash flow positive financials, and in a high growth industry- consumer bottled water and ice market in the Southwest United States."

Salome Water and Ice is an ice manufacturing and water purification business. The main operational building, which also houses 24-hour water and ice vending machines, is located on 3 land parcels in the heart of Salome, Arizona (Western Arizona). The building site also includes living quarters for the on-site management team. The internal operations include two (2) 10-ton ice machines and a state-of-the-art commercial water purification system. They also operate several refrigerated trucks to supply ice to over sixty merchandisers in the area of Salome.

Ms. Gavin further stated…" I would like to follow up and inform the investing public that we amended our articles of incorporation with the State of Georgia today lowering our authorized capital shares to two billion (from five billion) as previously announced. In passing, I would also like to make a commitment to our shareholders that the Company will not conduct a reverse split of its common stock for a period of three years or at such time we break annual revenues of $20,000,000 USD and are required to do so as part of a planned Uplist to a National Market Exchange. We are trying to be proactive and make smart, strategic decisions that are focused on maximizing shareholder value in the long term."

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol 'HIRU' (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has two wholly owned, operational subsidiaries, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation, which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona and Salome Water and Ice, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, which owns an ice manufacturing and water purification business in Salome, Arizona.

