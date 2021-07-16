FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office State Street Nominees Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Jul-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Jul-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.943000 0.000000 9.943000 121529697 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.995 0.000 10.995

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0003452173 502047 121027650 0.041000 9.902000 Sub Total 8.A 121529697 9.943000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 0.000000 TAM UK International Holdings Limited 0.000000 Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited 0.000000 Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH 0.000000 Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL 0.000000 Threadneedle Holdings Limited 0.000000 TAM UK Holdings Limited 0.000000 Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited 0.000000 TC Financing Limited 0.000000 Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 9.943000 9.943000

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Oversight Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

12. Date of Completion

15-Jul-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Swindon, UK

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.3

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724