PIXIUM VISION

On 13 July Pixium announced a €8m capital increase, which addresses a nearer-term funding need and should enable the company to focus on continuing the ongoing PRIMAvera pivotal study. Net proceeds are expected to provide Pixium with sufficient additional funding to complete all the required implantations and follow-up visits as part of the PRIMAvera study to generate the necessary data required for a CE marking application in Europe. Pixium expects to be sufficiently funded through the end of 2022, which we believe removes a near-term funding gap overhang and may result in market participants placing greater attention on the Prima commercial opportunity and PRIMAvera data inflection point, rather than funding needs.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...