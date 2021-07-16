The "Market Report: Modern Oral Products in Austria" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nicotine pouches are widely available in Austria both online and offline. Snus and chewing tobacco have limited availability. This report is based on our survey and analysis of both the online and offline modern oral markets.

It includes information on availability of modern oral products, top brands, product characteristics such as most available flavour categories and most available nicotine strengths, and pricing information.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 The modern oral market in Austria

3 Offline channel: retailer survey

4 Brands and companies in Austria

5 Product characteristics online

6 Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfkpia

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210716005356/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900