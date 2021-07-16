Scientists in Switzerland discovered that certain types of phosphate salt react with lead only in the presence of moisture, to form non-water-soluble phosphates. Incorporating these salts into the architecture of a lead-based perovskite solar cell could greatly reduce the risk of lead seeping into the environment should the cells be damaged, without incurring significant costs or negatively affecting the cell's performance.Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) represent a big hope for the future of solar cell technology, with the potential for low-cost production, high efficiency and incorporation into ...

