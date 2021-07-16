The "Regulatory Report: Russia HNB, Oral Tobacco, Snus and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Heated tobacco regulation came into force in Russia on 31st July 2020, when it was made equivalent to that for conventional tobacco products. In the coming years technical aspects regulating heated tobacco products and packaging are going to be developed and adopted, which will take place under the umbrella of the Eurasion Economic Union (EAEU).

This report offers a detailed look at the current regulation, as well as any proposed regulation, for heated tobacco, oral tobacco and nicotine pouches in Russia. It will cover all areas of the framework from product and labelling restrictions, to advertising, sanctions and taxation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Outlook

3 Russia: the basics

4 National regulatory framework

5 Age restrictions

6 Product restrictions

7 Labelling and packaging

8 Obligation to notify

9 Retail channel restrictions

10 Public usage

11 Advertising and marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant laws

15 Relevant bodies

