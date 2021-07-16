Anzeige
Freitag, 16.07.2021
Actusnews Wire
16.07.2021 | 20:12
90 Leser
OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF MELVIN BARD TO NICE

Lyon, 16 July 2021


Olympique Lyonnais has reached an agreement in principle to transfer defender Melvin Bard to OGC Nice. The two clubs specified that the transfer, in the amount of €3 million, with potential incentives of up to €2 million and a sell-on fee of 20% of the gain on any future transfer, will be effective once the left-back passes his medical exam. He will take that exam after participating in the Olympique Games with the French national team.

Melvin Bard joined the OL Academy in 2016 and made his professional debut on 6 December 2019 against Nimes. He appeared in 18 matches this past season, including eight starts.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational Services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mG1ylMmaZpqUmZtxashlmZeWl2tjmZbHmWfKmGmdk5aZZ2yRmmqVmcabZnBhl2tv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70269-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
