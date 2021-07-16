Anzeige
Freitag, 16.07.2021
STARTSCHUSS: Neuer Spieler am Markt! Kupfer-Transformation löst massive Kurs-Explosion aus!
WKN: A0MYHV ISIN: NO0010379266 
Tradegate
16.07.21
14:56 Uhr
13,560 Euro
-0,260
-1,88 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
16.07.2021 | 21:28
Noreco fixes USD 1.0 billion interest rate exposure under RBL facility until June 2024

OSLO, Norway, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Energy Company ASA ("Noreco" or the "Company") has entered into a USD 1.0 billion swap transaction with a group of banks to fix the Company's floating interest rate exposure under its Reserve Based Lending ("RBL") facility from 1 Nov 2021 until 30 June 2024.

Noreco will as a result pay interest on its RBL cash drawings equal to 0.4041 percent plus the applicable margin. This is in line with the Company's desire to minimise pre-Tyra cashflow exposure to potential future market volatility.

"Fixing our interest rate exposure is a further step taken by us to enhance pre-Tyra cashflow visibility and reduce uncertainty. Together with the Company's material hedging arrangements and recent proposed amendments to NOR14, we are continuing to optimise our capital structure in the near-term to deliver Tyra," said Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer in Noreco.

Contacts:
Euan Shirlaw, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +44 7979 690622
Email: es@noreco.com
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & Communications
Phone: +47 91 52 85 01
Email: ct@noreco.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
