Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - Sensor Technologies Corp. (CSE: SENS) ("Sensor") is pleased to that it has negotiated various debt conversion agreements (collectively, the "Debt Agreements") with four (4) creditors (collectively, the "Creditors"), all of which are arm's length parties to the Corporation.

Pursuant to the terms of the Debt Agreements, the Corporation has agreed to issue an aggregate of 25,000,000 common shares ("Debt Shares") to the Creditors in exchange for the cancellation of $500,000 in debt owing to the parties.

The Debt Shares issued pursuant to the debt conversion are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

About Sensor

Sensor develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. Sensor's FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

For further information, please contact:

Jay Vieira, President, Director

905.338.0220

jay@fox-tek.com

