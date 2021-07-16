Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - Darkhorse Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" and/or "Darkhorse") is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated cryptocurrency themed lottery ticketing concierge service www.bitcoinlotterys.com.

Launching of www.bitcoinlotterys.com: on 01st July, Darkhorse successfully launched its upgraded lottery ticketing concierge service. The newly launched bitcoinlotterys ticketing platform allows cryptocurrency users the option to play and win digital currencies in a variety of lotto games including the US Powerball, US MegaMillions, EuroMillions and the ever-popular Spanish lotto. Eleven world recognised lottery draws are currently accessible on www.bitcoinlotterys.com. All games are fully transparent, secure, and all crypto payments function entirely on blockchain technology. Automatic winning pay-outs are sent directly to users' digital wallets.

Speaking on behalf of Darkhorse, the Company's CTO Eyal Bar-Noy commented: "The demand for new and innovative ways to access, pay, play, and cash out of these bigger multimillion dollar Jackpots is growing at pace. Darkhorse provides the Next-Gen gamer direct access to play and cash out winnings in various cryptocurrencies. We offer a seamless, easy to navigate lotto ticketing service to anyone, anywhere in the world. Our aim has always been to white-label our technology and bring highly secure, permission-free and borderless crypto gaming to the global masses."

Furthermore, to the Company's previously announced engagement of WestPark Capital Inc. as lead placement agent of its up to USD$3 million General Solicitation Offering, the company is pleased to announce it has undertaken its first draw-down on the subordinated convertible promissory notes of USD$524,940.

About Darkhorse Technologies Ltd:

Darkhorse Technologies Limited is a Business to Business (B2B) FinTech Group.

The Company has established itself as a market leading service provider to the multibillion-dollar digital asset industry. Using sophisticated technology, we have bridged the commercialisation gap between cryptocurrency and financial services, establishing a disruptive line of business. By uniting these billion-dollar industries, we have monetized a highly scalable digital asset backed business. Darkhorse is incorporated in Canada and has multiple business partners that operate in over 30 jurisdictions spanning five continents.

