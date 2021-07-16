Company Clears Prospectus with the OSC - $3.367M Released from Escrow

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - Royal Wins Corporation ("Royal Wins" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a Final Long Form Prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Prospectus") and received approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "SKLL." The Company's shares will commence trading on the CSE on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Accordingly, Royal Wins has satisfied escrow release conditions pertaining to private placement of 11,223,331 subscription receipts completed on March 5, 2021, at a price of $0.30/subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt was automatically converted without any further action by the holders into one common share of Royal Wins (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing of the private placement.

The conversion of the subscription receipts generated gross proceeds of $3.367 million. Royal Wins will use the proceeds for corporate G&A and for product development, marketing and customer acquisition for its hyper casual gaming platform Kash Karnival. Finder's fees totalling $235,690 and 785,633 broker warrants have been paid in relation to the placement of these securities.

The Prospectus has been filed in accordance with the provisions of the Canadian National Instrument 41-101 - General Prospectus Requirements to comply with the requirements of the CSE. No New securities were offered with the filing of the prospectus.

Following the above referenced issuance of shares and warrants, the Company has 117,370,376 Common Shares, 14,486,017 warrants and 9,500,000 options outstanding. 66.9 million common shares are subject to various restrictions on trading, while 50.4 million shares will be freely trading (including the most recent issue at $0.30/share).

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins Corporation ("Royal Wins") is an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, Royal Wins PTY designs, develops and operates real money wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds.

Royal Wins founders and the management team are gaming veterans, thought leaders and industry leading developers. They bring an operational expertise rarely found in the upstart public markets and together with their Directors and Advisors, Royal Wins PTY is equipped for strong business growth in online gaming and eSports.

