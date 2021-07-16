Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) hereby announce results from voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually from Toronto, Ontario (the "Meeting") on June 30, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors ("the Board") and Management.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: Hugh Agro, Christina McCarthy, Sean Spraggett, Andrew Thomson and Alistair Waddell; appointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; fixed the number of directors on the Company's Board at five (5) persons and; re-approved and ratified the Company's Stock Option Plan. A total of 18,006,824 Palamina common shares were voted, representing 39.76 % of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

The Company's Board has authorized and approved 1,790,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company under its incentive stock option plan. The Stock Options have an exercise price of $0.33 per share. The options granted to officers and directors expire in 5 years and the options granted to consultants expire in 3 years.

About Palamina Corp.

Palamina has first mover advantage on 4 district scale gold projects in south eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB). Palamina is set to drill its flagship Usicayos Gold Project. The Company also has rights to a silver-copper project in the Santa Lucia district and two copper-gold projects in Southern Peru. Palamina holds an 18.6% equity interest in Winshear Gold Corp. who are advancing the Gaban Gold Project to the drill discovery phase. Palamina has 65,284,836 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

Andrew Thomson, President

Phone: (416) 204-7536 or visit www.palamina.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90521