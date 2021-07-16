Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - December 33 Capital Inc. (the "Company") announces that effective July 14, 2021, it has changed the name of the Company (the "Name Change") to Miramis Mining Corp. ("Miramis"). The name change highlights the evolution, planning and strategy of the Company over the coming months.

Morgan Good, CEO & Director of Miramis, commented: "We are pleased to announce the name change, which we believe is more aligned with the vision our team has for the future of Miramis as we work to create the most value for our shareholders, as well as honing the Company's long-term strategic growth initiatives."

In addition to the Name Change, the Company is also pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Jeremy Hanson as a director of the Company.

Mr. Hanson is a professional geoscientist with over a decade of experience in mineral exploration throughout Canada. He is the founder of Hardline Exploration Corp, a geological consulting firm focused in Western Canada. Jeremy is a Director and VP Exploration for Garibaldi Resources Corp, Technical Advisor and QP for Nickel Rock Resources Inc, QP for CAVU Mining Corp, QP for Carlyle Commodities Corp., as well as a director of the Smithers Exploration Group. He graduated with a B.Sc. Hons with distinction from Simon Fraser University and brings a strategic mindset to every project.

