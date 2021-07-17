Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX") announced today that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of 7,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a subscription price of C$0.33 per Share, for gross proceeds of C$2,310,000.

In connection with the Offering, DelphX will pay cash finder's fees of $151,221 and issue 458,245 finders' warrants (the "Finders' Warrants"). The Finders' Warrants will be exercisable at $0.33 each for a period of 5 years after issuance.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing and the Offering is conditional upon final acceptance by the TSXV.

The funding will be used to complete the final steps for the launch of the Company's industry-first Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) and Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs) and for general working capital purposes.

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on bringing new and exciting alternatives to structured product and credit markets. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp, it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX platform will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, with each CPO strike-price equaling the par value of its underlying security.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by an independent custodian. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

Contact:

Patrick Wood, President & CEO

DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

416.473.9133

