Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.: PinkPanda DeFi Launches a Utility Token and Leveraged Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for BSC Coin

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2021 / PinkPanda is creating a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that supports up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel on the Binance Smart Chain. Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29th. The community has grown to over 9000 holders, and the team has followed through on every milestone on their roadmap thus far including the launch of their mobile app through several releases.

A Mission to Revolutionize the BSC Ecosystem

$PINKPANDA is aiming to onboard millions of new users to DeFi, making it easy to earn high yields and have financial freedom even for people inexperienced in investing. The wallet is beautifully polished and easy to use which will make PinkPanda a gateway into mass crypto adoption.

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has rapidly exploded into a leading position in the crypto market, however, there is still a lack of sophisticated tools, difficulty of acquiring BNB tokens is high and poorly designed wallets all work to limit accessibility.

Utility-Based DEX Platform powered by $PINKPANDA

The $PINKPANDA token's utility is to allow people to use the wallet and DEX, which will have fees denominated in $PINKPANDA. The token has already launched on Pancakeswap and amassed over 9000 holders and rave reviews from influencers. It has an 'anti-whale' transaction fee of 10%, half of which goes to holders, and the other half of which is locked into the liquidity pool to decrease volatility.

The PINKPANDA trading platform that is set to launch in 2022 will have an orderbook with limit orders and advanced order types such as trailing stop-losses. It will also support leverage/spot margin trading up to 5x. Pinkpanda's margin trading structure is inspired by other on-chain spot margin trading protocols, in particular Solana's Mango Markets and Ethereum's Aave. Unlike other trading platforms, PinkPanda will be enabling liquidation protection algorithms, hedging options, and other end-user protections that many centralized exchanges don't offer.

It's all about community and giving back

The PinkPanda team is building a global community. They are hyper-focused on involving the community at every stage of building and fostering a healthy safe environment for the BSC ecosystem. PinkPanda already has groups in various languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Russian & Arabic. In keeping with the spirit of giving, PinkPanda has already donated $6000 worth of cryptocurrency to The American Cancer Society & The GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.

About The PinkPanda Team

Founded by Adam Carlton, PinkPanda is being led by a team of experienced crypto developers with a combined experience of over 50 years leading the cutting edge of tech, and backed and advised by seasoned executives.

For more information, visit www.pinkpanda.finance

Related Images





SOURCE: Pink Panda Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655959/PinkPanda-DeFi-Launches-a-Utility-Token-and-Leveraged-Decentralized-Exchange-DEX-for-BSC-Coin