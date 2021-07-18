Terminus Group CEO Victor Ai: New Intelligent Economy Will Reshape Business Environment and Industrial Landscape

CHONGQING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2021 / The Global Intelligent New - Economy Forum 2021 took place between the 15th and 16th of July in Chongqing, China.

Since a new chapter of the global scientific and technological industrial revolution is just around the corner, and the rapid development of the new intelligent economy led by artificial intelligence has become an important strategic factor and a core driving force for the global economy in the post - pandemic era. Where scientific and technological progress is going to take us will be one of the most important questions of our lifetime.

During the conference, hundreds of guests from various fields gathered in Chongqing, discussed the latest global trends in the new intelligent economy, and see how smart applications and innovations can fulfill and serve their roles of new driving forces for emerging industries.

At the forum, attendees had various brainstorm discussions around the official theme of'Digital and Intelligent Technology: Foreseeing the Future', such as win-win opportunities in the field of the intelligent new economy ecosystem, new technology investment strategies in the new-economy era, solutions empowering new financial technologies in the post-pandemic era, new intelligent economy technologies, and technologies related to carbon neutrality.

Victor Ai, the founder and CEO of Terminus Group, addressing questions at the forum

"New Intelligent Economy will reshape the entire business environment and industrial landscape. With City OS as the starting point, Terminus Group has established an alliance business model offering many great innovations. As the development of AI, big data and Internet of Things technologies goes forward, it is believed that more direct interactions will take place between the technology and people. The TACOS (Terminus AI City Operating System), invented and deployed by Terminus Group, is based on AIoT technologies and in-depth integration and optimization of urban governance and management processes, it will also fully stimulate the innovative robustness of the new intelligent economy", said Victor Ai, the founder and CEO of Terminus Group, at the forum.

During the two days event, Terminus Group officially introduced a few of its several cutting - edge products; TACOS (Terminus AI City Operating System) - the smart operating system for AI city in the future, Terminus Group AI Industry Cloud - a new SaaS for smart solutions, Smart Robots - terminals for the future city, Powered by TACOS - joint smart ecosystem solutions, in hope to make more innovative scientific and technological contributions in the era of the new intelligent economy.

Aiming to achieve integration in the field of intelligent industry, technology and finance, Terminus Group, together with the most successful enterprises, world - class research organizations, universities, and other organizations, jointly established the New Intelligent Economy Industry Alliance (INEA). The purpose of the newly founded alliance is to strengthen the development of an intelligent new - economy industry, as well as build a prosperous intelligent new economy ecosystem. INEA will help the members to better achieve commercial value while creating the social value by formulating a multi-dimensional, bounder less and integrated ecosystem partnership covering various types of industry, science, research, media and capital.

To give more valuable insights into the development of an intelligent new - economy, China Intelligent New-Economy Report 2021, the first intelligent new - economy report, was launched at the forum. The report was jointly presented by Harvard Business Review and Terminus Group, and it aimed to give a panoramic portrait of the future trends in industrial development and point out the investment strategies in the field of the intelligent new - economy. The report also indicated that we will soon be able to see the world's first 'AI CITY' - AI City in Chongqing. The management of the city and the way people live will change during the transition stage, which will be driven by the urban intelligent technology and innovative urban governance models. The city as an entity will become the basic carrier to meet the basic living space needs and provide services to people based mainly on digital operations.

Meanwhile, Chongqing Low-carbon Smart Fund, the first ten billion low-carbon smart fund in western China, together with Terminus-Tongji University Joint laboratory of Carbon Neutrality & AIOT and Terminus-Tsinghua University Joint Big Data Research of Carbon Neutrality, was launched at the forum.

'A smart and environment-friendly parallel universe of the digital twin will be reflected in interactions between people and societies, a new consumer experience, economic operations, mobility and transportation, and a sustainable eco-friendly environment. That's our understanding of China's goal of "reducing carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060' - said Victor Ai, the founder and CEO of Terminus Group, at the forum.

The fund will focus on investments in new energy, environmental protection, AIoT, new energy automobile industry chain, and intelligent manufacturing. It will also be an active contributor to other energy-saving and efficient high-tech industries to promote the landing of projects in Western (Chongqing) Science City, facilitate the creation of new industrial clusters as well as the high-quality development of Chongqing's low-carbon intelligent economy.

The two day's global industrial ecosystem event, which was co-organized by West China (Chongqing) Science City, Terminus Group, and Harvard Business Review China, will help to set the direction for the development of new - economy industries in the next ten to twenty years and make concerted efforts to ride the wave of the intelligent new economy.



