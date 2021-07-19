Liberty Financial: Help for Businesses Who Owe This Tax Time

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2021 / While many banks won't refinance tax debt in their business loans offering, free-thinking lenders like Liberty can help. Because they assess each borrower on a case-by-case basis, Liberty can provide business solutions that are catered to a business's individual circumstances.

Cash flow is critical for small businesses - and the coronavirus pandemic has put extra pressure on the cash flow for many. Liberty understands the cash-flow challenges that businesses face and can offer flexible business loans to help those in need to pay off their tax debt.

For businesses that don't pay their tax debt on time, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) will add a general interest charge calculated daily on a compounding basis. So, looking to a lender like Liberty for a business loan can help business owners avoid the stress that can come at tax time and provide a little peace of mind.

Businesses with commercial or residential assets may want to consider a secured business loan. While business owners who don't have these assets - or are unwilling to put them forward as security - might prefer an unsecured business loan.

With a range of products from lines of credit to secured and non-mortgage-backed options, there are solutions for those looking for a buffer, to rebuild or to boom.

Because they assess each borrower on a case-by-case basis, Liberty can provide business solutions that are catered to their individual circumstances. It's these specialist credit assessment practices that mean Liberty can even help businesses with lower credit scores with small business loans.

For businesses that are feeling the stress this tax time, a business loan could make good business sense.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together with trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Heidi Armstrong

Group Manager - Marketing and Communications

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

Related Images





SOURCE: Liberty Financial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/655964/Help-for-Businesses-Who-Owe-This-Tax-Time