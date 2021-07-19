DJ EQS-News: E-commerce Platform PJF Wines.com Officially Launched in August A Milestone of CN Logistics (2130.HK) Tapping into China's Cross-border E-commerce Market For Wine

EQS-News / 19/07/2021 / 09:27 UTC+8 CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)E-commerce Platform PJF Wines.com Officially Launched in August A Milestone of CN Logistics Tapping into China's Cross-border E-commerce Market For Wine[Hong Kong - 19 July 2021] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), is pleased to announce the official launch of a cross-border eCommerce platform for wine "PJF Wines" (Website: https://pjfwines.com/) on 1 August, 2021. Jointly invested by eCargo Holdings Limited ("eCargo"), "PJF Wines" will be mainly focusing on Mainland China market, and through social media to promote consigned high-quality wines to customers and provide one-stop logistics solutions.Driven by the improvement of living standards and consumption, consumer base on wine in China's first- and second-tier cities have been growing in recent years, leading to an increase in market demand and thus, making China the sixth largest market worldside in 2020. Coupled with the pandemic last year has accustomed people to enjoy alocohol beverages at home, which further increases the domestic demand of wine and other alcohols, bringing huge market opportunity.As the largest integrated freight forwarder for wine in Hong Kong, CN Logistics has a complete business layout and has invested in "PJF Wines" together with the Group's joint-venture partner eCargo (ASX:ECG) (each party holds 50% of the platform's equity), to take advantage of the huge opportunity in China's wine market.Upon its launch on 1 August, "PJF Wines" will provide total solutions including import, sales and marketing of high-end wines in Mainland China. Leveraging popular social media platforms such as WeChat, TikTok and Weibo, together with online and offline promotions hosted by sommeliers, KOLs and celebrities, "PJF Wines" will promote genuine, high-quality and competitive wines to consumer specifically in red, white and sparkling wine. PJF Wines will also be responsible for the platform's operation and daily maintenance, from front end marketing to back end logistics services.Mr. Lau Shek Yau, the chairman of CN Logistics, commented, "Over the past few years, we have noticed China's booming wine market and the Group has made significant progress in the wine sector. With the help of big data and the logistics network, we hope that 'PJF Wines' eCommerce wine platform will further expand our wine opportunities and create new income streams in addition to our offline business. We also look forward to building the brand's reputation and seeking opportunities to work with more new customers."- End - About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited.For enquiries, please contact:DLK Advisory ???? Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 File: E-commerce Platform PJF Wines.com Officially Launched in August A Milestone of CN Logistics Tapping into China's Cross-border E-commerce Market For Wine 19/07/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219745&application_name=news

