- (PLX AI) - Telecom Italia guidance for 2021 revised to low to mid single digit decrease for EBITDA, down from stable to low single digit growth previously.
- • 2021 revenue target unchanged
- • The agreement with DAZN for the distribution of the Serie A championship implies an acceleration of the forecasted Revenues and EBITDA growth in 2022-2023 (to mid single digit growth)
- • Cash generation targets are confirmed: 4 billion euros Equity Free Cash Flow in the plan period and a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.6x in 2023
- • TIM Brasil continues accelerating both revenues and EBITDA growth
