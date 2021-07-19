TES's UK Headquarters opens its doors

The July 9th opening of the new 127,000-square-feet, state-of-the-art facility comes after a strong period of organic growth and company acquisitions focussed on delivering the best sustainable technology lifecycle solutions to the UK market.

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the West Midlands, the new facility is a hub for TES's service portfolio, including Managed Deployment Services (MDS), Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD), and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Refurbishment, and Parts Harvesting.

Employing over 100 staff, the facility will also provide a boost to the local economy. Amanda Milling, MP for Cannock Chase, attended the opening ceremony. "I was delighted to visit the new TES site and welcome them to Cannock Chase," she said. "It is a vote of confidence in our local area when businesses relocate to Cannock Chase, and it is clearly recognised as a great place to do business. I wish them good fortune in their new venue."

It is predicted that by 2040, 14% of our annual carbon emissions will be attributable to electronics production. In the year 2019, consumers generated 21% more e-waste than they had each year from 2014 to 2018. In their Global Material Flows and Resource Productivity report, the UNEP International Resource Panel noted that "annual global extraction of materials grew from 22 billion tonnes (1970) to 70 billion tonnes (2010)." Businesses have an important role to play in stopping this upward trend: They must reimagine the management of their technology lifecycle.

Facilities like TES's UK Headquarters are pivotal in strategically managing the IT infrastructure of businesses in a way that is both financially and environmentally sustainable. By having all of its services under one roof, TES will be better equipped to provide lifecycle synergies and efficiencies that reinforce its competitive position in the UK market. Furthermore, the opening of our new Headquarters will allow our UK operation to continue investing in the type of refurbishment capabilities that were a key factor in the recently awarded 2020 Microsoft Approved Refurbisher (MAR) Innovation award by Microsoft.

The majority of TES's administrative functions will be consolidated in the West Midlands facility which will serve as a control tower for the organization's other facilities across the UK. Darren Hunt, General Manager, TES UK, believes the opening of the new Headquarters marks an important milestone for TES.

"It's exciting times for TES," he said. "Combining the move to our new facility and the bringing together of all of our portfolio of services serves as a timely reminder as to how far we've come in such a relatively short space of time. TES, as an organisation, is collectively reimagining the technology lifecycle and, in doing so, tackling the growing issue that is e-waste. This progress is a testament to our dedication in leveraging the circular economy on behalf of our customers."

Since our formation in 2005, TES has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment and retirement of technology devices and components.

We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle-from deployment to decommissioning to disposition-all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets that are to be recycled. For example, our proprietary lithium battery recycling process extracts scarce materials from used batteries at high purity rates so that these materials can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely and sustainably transforming and re-purposing 1 billion kgs of assets by 2030. From all 42 of our owned facilities, located across 21 countries, we offer unmatched service-level consistency, as well as consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, access to in-region compliance experts, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement.

TES creates outstanding value for our clients, employees, stakeholders and the global community by leveraging a unique combination of security, value recovery, and environmental expertise. We focus exclusively on eliminating the risks surrounding data security, compliance, and environmental impact while maximising value recovery for businesses around the world.

