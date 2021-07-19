- (PLX AI) - Bekaert says set to significantly outperform expectations.
- • Half year revenue EUR 2,300 million
- • H1 adjusted EBIT EUR 285 million; margin 12%
- • Has seen strong volume rebound to pre-Covid levels, structural improvements with lasting effects on the business portfolio and performance and a very strong positive inventory valuation impact driven by the price increases of raw materials
- • Bekaert says underlying EBIT of the second half will be lower than the first half despite good demand in most markets
- • Says remain cautious about supply chain interruptions and other challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and project a much lower inventory valuation impact in the second half due to the anticipated stabilization trend in raw material prices
BEKAERT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de