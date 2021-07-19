Anzeige
Montag, 19.07.2021

PR Newswire
19.07.2021 | 08:04
NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Move to the Apex segment of the AQSE growth Market

PR Newswire

London, July 16

19 July 2021

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

("Newbury Racecourse" or the "Company")

Designation into the Apexsegment of the AQSE Growth Market

Newbury Racecourse is pleased to announce that it has met the eligibility criteria to join the Apex segment of the AQSE growth Market. The Apex segment caters for larger, more established businesses and applies additional eligibility criteria to encourage greater transparency and liquidity.

Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury RacecoursePLC said: "We are delighted that we are now part of the Apex segment on the Aquis Growth Market. The business has always had a strong board with excellent governance and has now adopted the QCA code to formalise this. Following the site redevelopment we are well positioned for the future, and we expect that the move to this segment will improve our liquidity on the exchange and demonstrate to potential investors that Newbury Racecourse plc is a company to invest in."

Quote from Alasdair Haynes, CEO of Aquis Exchange PLC: "We welcome Newbury Racecourse 's move to Apex. At AQSE, we are particularly pleased when companies already on our Growth Market's Access segment make the upwards transition to the Apex segment, having met the necessary criteria. We wish Newbury Racecourse all the best in its new 'home'."

For further information please contact:

Newbury Racecourse plc Tel: 01635 40015

Julian Thick, Chief Executive

Harriet Collins, Marcomms & Sponsorship Director

Allenby Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate adviser) Tel: 0203 328 5656

Nick Naylor/Liz Kirchner (Corporate Finance)

Hudson Sandler Tel: 0207 796 4133

Charlie Jack

