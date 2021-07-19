Anzeige
Montag, 19.07.2021

GlobeNewswire
19.07.2021 | 08:05
77 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 29/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-07-19 08:00 CEST --


PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.10.2021                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R          Takeover offer    RIG  
   17.08.2021                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.07.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.07.2021 Storent Investments STOR080023A  Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.07.2021 VEF VEF1R             Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.07.2021 LHV Group LHV           Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.07.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T          Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.07.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.07.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T          Interim report, 6  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.07.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.07.2021 PRFoods PRFB062525A        Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.07.2021 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A    Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.07.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.07.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA      Coupon payment date RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
