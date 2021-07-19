Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 29/2021

Riga, Latvia, 2021-07-19 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R Takeover offer RIG 17.08.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2021 Storent Investments STOR080023A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2021 VEF VEF1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2021 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.07.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.07.2021 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.07.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.07.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.07.2021 PRFoods PRFB062525A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2021 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.