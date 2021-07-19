Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNJ ISIN: SE0002756130 Ticker-Symbol: LS6 
Frankfurt
19.07.21
08:06 Uhr
0,299 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2021 | 08:05
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.: Scientific Article Covering Immune Modulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy by CLS' Co-founder Professor Karl-Göran Tranberg Published in the Journal "Frontiers in Oncology"

LUND, Sweden, July 19, 2021has been published in the Journal "Frontiers in Oncology" by the company's co-founder and Senior Clinical Advisor, Professor Karl-Göran Tranberg.

Article Overview
Current immune-based therapies, particularly checkpoint blockade, have improved cancer therapy in a major way, but most patients do not respond favorably to immunotherapy, pointing to the need for new or complementary approaches. Physically based Local Destruction of Tumors (LDT) methods can induce immunologic effects and contribute to anti-tumor immune activity. The present review examined abscopal effects induced by presently available local destruction methods, such as radiofrequency ablation, focal laser ablation, cryotherapy and radiotherapy, without or with combination with immunotherapy. The abscopal effect denotes regression of established distant untreated tumors after any form of local treatment and is considered to be the strongest indicator of a relevant immunologic effect.

"The 'best' LTD is yet to be defined and may differ between different histologic types of tumors and locations, cold and hot tumors and the degree of preexisting immunogenicity. At any rate, the analysis showed that controlled low level hyperthermia, as performed by imILT and magnetic thermotherapy, stands out as a good candidate, since it is especially prone to create a response that favors abscopal immune activity on its own," says Karl-Göran Tranberg, co-founder and Senior Clinical Advisor at CLS. Read the article "Local Destruction of Tumors and Systemic Immune Effects"

Direct Link:
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fonc.2021.708810/full?fbclid=IwAR2q3RrVIKXPAMaWpurIJDl8zEFrXm_PuF2g7U0m2HmVm-SgM9WikbQylW8

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems
Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, including Thermoguide Workstation and sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy, according to regulatory approvals in the EU and the US. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with imILT, the Company's interstitial laser thermotherapy with potential immunostimulatory effects. CLS is headquartered in Lund and has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. CLS is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. The Certified Advisor

The TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT) or its Thermoguide thermometry software by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).


CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.