Montag, 19.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien

19.07.2021 | 08:31
Aquis Stock Exchange: Newbury Racecourse plc transfer to Apex segment

Aquis Stock Exchange 
19-Jul-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AQSE announces that Newbury Racecourse plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment 
of the AQSE Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 19th July 2021. 
 Ticker: NYR  ISIN: GB0002910429 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1219696 19-Jul-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219696&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

