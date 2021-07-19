With +70% year-on-year growth in monthly recurring revenue (MRR), Wunderkind will grow its EMEA office headcount to 100 this year to support expansion plans.

Superdry, Boux Avenue, Karen Millen, Barbour and Clarks among the latest brands and retailers to sign or expand their partnership with Wunderkind in H1 2021.

Growth plans underpinned by new product launches in EMEA, including Wunderkind Text, as the company also eyes strategic acquisitions.

Leading performance marketing engine Wunderkind (formerly BounceX), is launching a new London HQ to underpin its ambitious European expansion plans. The move follows a period of rapid, accelerated growth that has seen its monthly recurring revenues (MRR) in the EMEA region increase 70% year-over-year.

Supporting this expansion will be the recruitment of new talent, with a raft of new full-time positions being recruited this year across various disciplines, from sales and marketing to customer success, operations and design. This will take the total headcount in its new state-of-the-art offices in Soho's Dufour's Place to 100 by the end of 2021, augmenting the 540-strong team operating from the company's US base in New York.

As eCommerce demand grew exponentially in 2020-with online sales in the UK growing by 46%; the largest increase in more than a decade-so too did consumer demand for slick, seamless and personalised online shopping journeys.

Recognising this shift, online retailers have pivoted to increased prioritisation of solutions, such as Wunderkind, that enable them to deepen and enrich their knowledge of customer on-site behaviour, buying intent and preferences. According to a recent Wunderkind study, which surveyed the views of senior eCommerce and marketing professionals, two-thirds (66%) consider personalisation to be a 'critical' initiative in their current operations, while 71% believe it is likely to become increasingly important over the next five years.

With its pioneering identity resolution technology, Wunderkind is ideally placed to capitalise on this eCommerce imperative toward ever-increasing personalisation. The company enables retailers to recognise a greater proportion of their anonymous website traffic, grow their first-party marketable audiences, and ultimately send high-converting, one-to-one emails and texts at an unprecedented level of scale. This results in digital revenue uplifts of up to 20%, with Wunderkind typically ranking among clients' top three performance channels.

Boux Avenue, Karen Millen and Hotter Shoes were just some of the leading brands signed by Wunderkind in H1 2021, as it added a record number of new logos to the roster of retailers that benefit from its award-winning technology. And, whilst exponentially growing new customers, demand for its suite of solutions increased among its existing retail clients, with Clarks, Barbour and Superdry all expanding their partnership with Wunderkind into new European territories. In the first half of 2021, Wunderkind exceeded client growth targets by 250%, while continuing to deliver a 105% net customer retention rate.

Now, off the back of this accelerated growth, the company is seeking to expand its presence in mainland Europe and the Nordics, eyeing strategic geographical acquisitions, as well as bringing to market its latest product innovations at an increased pace, including Smart Sender-a solution that revolutionises retailers' Text Messaging capabilities, enabling them to automatically send texts to subscribers when they're most likely to engage and convert, based on their individual on-site browsing behaviours.

Wulfric Light-Wilkinson, GM EMEA at Wunderkind, commented: "We have experienced almost unprecedented levels of growth over the last 12 months, and that's been due to the eCommerce boom, the outstanding results we have achieved for our clients, and also the incredibly hard work of the Wunderkind team.

"We're very excited to be able to launch our new EMEA HQ in the heart of Soho, one of London's most vibrant areas. It's a great sign not only of our ambition, but our continued success, and it's certainly a significant milestone for the company. We're raring to go with our expansion into Europe, and can't wait to introduce our game-changing performance channel to a new raft of progressive, market-leading retailers."

About Wunderkind (formerly BounceX):

Wunderkind (formerly BounceX) is a leading performance marketing engine that delivers tailored experiences at scale. Digital businesses use Wunderkind to remember who users are better than ever before, allowing them to deliver high-performing, one-to-one messages on websites, through emails and texts, and in ads at a scale that's not otherwise possible.

Wunderkind drives $1.2 billion dollars annually in directly attributable revenue for top eCommerce brands like Uniqlo, Sonos and HelloFresh, often ranking as a top-3 revenue channel in their own analytics.

Wunderkind is maniacally obsessed with ROI and aims to be the infrastructural interface between individuals and brands in a world where consumers choose what they want, from whom, and when.

Learn more at Wunderkind.co

