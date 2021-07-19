Visualfabriq's AI-enhanced platform provides revenue growth management software to leading consumer packaged goods manufacturers globally

Co-founders Jaco Brussé and Carst Vaartjes to continue to drive the business with the existing management team as CEO and CPO respectively following PSG's investment

PSG, a leading growth equity firm that focuses on partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies, today announced a growth investment in Visualfabriq, a leading international provider of AI-enhanced revenue growth management software.

Visualfabriq's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform supports global consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers in managing and optimising their promotions and demand planning. Developed by experienced CPG industry professionals, Visualfabriq's solutions are designed to improve revenue growth management for the world's leading CPG brands by integrating big data, AI and intuitive workflows.

Visualfabriq was founded in 2013 and over the past eight years has grown to approximately 100 employees across the company's headquarters in the Netherlands and international offices in London, Barcelona, New York City, Singapore and Johannesburg. Following PSG's investment, Visualfabriq will continue to be led by its existing management team including the founders Jaco Brussé and Carst Vaartjes, who serve as CEO and CPO respectively.

PSG's investment aims to accelerate Visualfabriq's organic growth and assist in future product development. With PSG's support, Visualfabriq seeks to excel in servicing current and future clients globally making them fit for the future of Revenue Growth Management with the goal of becoming a global market leader for revenue growth management software solutions.

Edward Hughes, Managing Director at PSG, said: "We believe that Visualfabriq has developed a leading revenue growth management software solution which has strong long-term growth prospects given the large addressable market in the CPG space. We look forward to working with Jaco and the team to support Visualfabriq as it pursues its growth plans."

"In our view, Visualfabriq has used modern technologies to successfully address key pain points in revenue growth management, enabling greater optimisation of the billions spent on trade promotions each year by global CPG companies and improving visibility for the wider business," added Charlotte Lawrence, Director at PSG. "We are excited to be part of Visualfabriq's journey as they seek to continue to grow and provide value to their global customer base."

"We launched Visualfabriq with the goals of radically improving Revenue Growth Management for CPG companies and solving the many issues that we had run into as former CPG professionals ourselves," commented Jaco Brussé, CEO of Visualfabriq. "Since then, we have grown from being a start-up to a global vendor with customers around the world and we are excited to be partnering with the PSG team as we look to become a global leader in revenue growth management software."

The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Notes to Editors

PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalise on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 65 companies and facilitated over 300 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. https://www.psgequity.com/

Visualfabriq

Visualfabriq is a global leader in Revenue Growth Management Solutions with applied AI capabilities. An agile 100% SaaS solution company, Visualfabriq aims to 'Unleash your excellence'. Visualfabriq's goal is to bring back the craftsmanship to the hands of its clients and provide them with the tools Visualfabriq's management was missing during their own careers in CPG.

Driven by a steadfast vision to radically improve revenue growth management for the CPG industry, Visualfabriq aims to reduce the routine workload for CPG organisations by largely automating demand creation, demand- and budget reviews, and promotion planning. Visualfabriq seeks to make these elements available at the commercial level where the sales organisation operates, allowing organisations to free up time from daily work routines to instead focus on a strategic and tactical interaction with their customers.

By using AI driven scenario planning, Visualfabriq seeks to create direct insight into a range of options and to demonstrate the volume and financial pros and cons in detail, with the goal of achieving a higher level of reliability than with traditional estimations.

Visualfabriq's offices are located in New York, London, Barcelona, Johannesburg, Singapore and head office in The Netherlands. https://visualfabriq.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005250/en/

Contacts:

PSG

Ryan Smith, Prosek Partners

rsmith@prosek.com

+44 785 475 0943