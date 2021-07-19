Kent Kernahan has set out to take the heat out of solar cells. He and his partners may end up bringing solar manufacturing jobs to disadvantaged communities, while making low-cost rooftop solar more widely available.From pv magazine USA It happens every day: A bird flies over your rooftop solar panel array and deposits an unwelcome offering on a cell. The bird dropping is an annoyance that needs to be cleaned off. But it also can result in a hot spot on the affected cell, impacting the entire panel's output and potentially affecting its long-term performance. The phenomenon is known as reverse ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...