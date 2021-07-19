JML Finance (Luxembourg) SARL: HALF YEAR UPDATE ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

In accordance with the terms of the liquidity contract between JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl and Invest Securities, the following activity took place between 1st January 2021 and 30th June 2021:

Number of Buy transactions: 144

Number of Sell transactions: 165

Volume of bonds bought: 11,473 bonds of €1,000 each

Volume of bonds sold: 11,301 bonds of €1,000 eacch

Total value of Buy transactions: €11,363,715.11

Total value of Sell transactions: €11,197,949.08

As at 30th June 2021, the following resources were held on the liquidity account :

€184,568.34 in cash

227 bonds of €1,000 each

