The bifacial panel has a power output of up to 485 W and an efficiency of up to 21%. It relies on a transparent backsheet and is encapsulated with polyolefin elastomer (POE).Module manufacturer Hyundai Energy Solutions, a unit of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, announced it has secured a KRW33.5 billion ($29.3 million) order for the supply of solar modules for a floating PV project located in Haechang Bay, in Goheung county, in the South Korean province of Jeollanam. "The project will have a capacity of 88 MW and will rely on our AquaMax product which has been ...

