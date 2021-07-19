Rayzon Solar, a Gujarat-based PV manufacturer, is scaling its production lines up to 1.5 GW with the addition of 1.2 GW of mono PERC output capacity by the end of December. The new line will produce 600 Wp panels with efficiency ratings of 21.4%.From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Rayzon Solar has announced that it is expanding its module production capacity to 1.5 GW with the addition of a new line. The manufacturer will add a 1.2 GW mono PERC (passivated emitter and rear contact) line to its existing 300 MW state-of-the-art facility in Gujarat. The capacity additions will be finished by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...