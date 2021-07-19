Standard Life Private Equity Trust (SLPET) reported a NAV total return of 14.9% in H121, on the back of a 22.9% increase in the underlying portfolio value at constant currency, partially offset by negative FX effects (in particular sterling appreciation vs euro). SLPET's high realisation activity (including several successful IPOs and private transactions) continued in the period with £92.7m proceeds. These exits generated an average uplift to carrying value two quarters prior (to exit dates) at 63.1% and average multiple on invested capital (MOIC) at 2.6x.

