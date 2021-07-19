Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Midas Touch Enters a New Frontier of Multi-Level Marketing With A Focus on Blockchain As It Launches Its New Product - the MT Unified Procurement

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch has entered a new frontier, adopting the multi-level marketing strategy (MLM) with a focus on blockchain technology as it launches and promotes its new product, the MT Unified Procurement worldwide.

MT Unified Procurement is a combined purchase and advance payment service for suppliers and purchasers, where purchase prices can be relatively lower than in the market. It grants merchants credit lines based on their transactions that allow them to receive goods and services even without paying for advance deposits to the suppliers. All parties involved in these transactions automatically become "MT Fellows" in the MT Wholesale Club where they can enjoy direct factory prices at deep discounts from twofold to five-fold rates. This effective management releases savings and has a direct impact on the merchants' bottom line, especially when suppliers combine orders from buyers on the MT platform. The suppliers can rely on MT Unified Procurement to increase sales and receivables turnover, minimizing bad debt risks.

SUIC Midas Touch's powerful MLM blockchain framework as applied on MT Unified Procurement assures that all parties in all transactions will experience smooth, reliable, highly secure and transparent execution of sale and purchase, with integrated control to avoid delays in payments of trades and other related incentives. This achieves the crucial balance of autonomous and centralized control of the whole peer-to-peer system, while complying with relevant regulations of the industry.

The MLM industry has made retail sales of $180.5 billion worldwide in 2019 with USA emerging as the global leader. At the same time, global multi-level marketing software market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. The anticipated growth will be driven by the rising network marketing market worldwide. (Sources: Statista.com and ResearchAndMarkets.).

"We are excited about our blockchain-powered MLM model to further promote our product, the MT Unified Procurement in various levels of our SUIC Midas Touch networks and to increase its chain and distribution, benefitting all network participants both in the supply and the demand sides. All parties are earning and growing their profits as the levels grow exponentially in a secure and completely decentralized way," says Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC.

SUIC Midas Touch is now expanding its presence and is in the process of setting up regional offices in Asia, Southeast Asia, U.S.A., and Europe to support local partners through expert advice, training, and other services to improve the availability of its products and services in the regions thereby creating valuable growth opportunities for the local partners and businesses.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay Same Day Swipe & Funding, and MT CQ Pay Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking on: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain the information set forth herein contains 'forward-looking information', including 'future-oriented financial information'; and 'financial outlook' under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development, or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/656029/SUIC-Midas-Touch-Enters-a-New-Frontier-of-Multi-Level-Marketing-With-A-Focus-on-Blockchain-As-It-Launches-Its-New-Product--the-MT-Unified-ProcurementTM