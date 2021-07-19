Sax Power has developed a new residential battery which it describes as a game-changer in the battery technology.From pv magazine Germany German start-up Sax Power GmbH is offering a residential AC battery it says works entirely without an inverter and has 50% more capacity and service life than conventional batteries. According to its specifications, the battery stores direct current and can deliver both alternating current and direct current. The conversion is not carried out by transistors such as IGBTs or MOSFETs, but via the software of the battery management system. By interconnecting with ...

